Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

