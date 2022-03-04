Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%.

