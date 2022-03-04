Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.90. 46,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.11.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

