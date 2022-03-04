Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $57.81. 235,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

