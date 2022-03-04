Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.96 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.19. 5,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,069. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

