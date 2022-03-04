Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $381.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

