Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.05. 85,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,274. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.30 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

