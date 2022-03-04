Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes $709,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,320. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $16,247,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

