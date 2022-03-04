TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $1,000,764.16 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

