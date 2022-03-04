TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $1,000,764.16 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
