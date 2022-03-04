Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

