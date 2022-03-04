TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.40.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

