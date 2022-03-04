Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.00.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

