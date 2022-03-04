Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,279 shares of company stock worth $5,075,843 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $471,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.