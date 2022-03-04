Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of TCN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.74. The company had a trading volume of 777,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.71. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
