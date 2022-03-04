Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases Earnings Results

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tricon Residential updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,554. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $51,769,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $20,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $6,672,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.