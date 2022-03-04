Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases Earnings Results

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tricon Residential updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.
Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,554. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $51,769,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $20,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $6,672,000.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.