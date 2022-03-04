Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.95. The company had a trading volume of 493,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.71. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

