TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,261. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $527.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

