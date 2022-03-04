Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $18.58. 1,324,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,155. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

