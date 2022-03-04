Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

