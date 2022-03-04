Truist Financial Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

FATE stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $98.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

