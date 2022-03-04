Truist Financial Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

