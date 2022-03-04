Truist Financial Trims comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Target Price to $3.50

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

SCOR opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

