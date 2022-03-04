Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.