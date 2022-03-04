Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.83. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.
About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)
