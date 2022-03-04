Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.84

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 2058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $690.69 million, a PE ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 168.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

