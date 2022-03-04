Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 107,012 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 644.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

