Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,184 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zynga were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,638,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zynga by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,361,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,310,000 after buying an additional 2,388,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

