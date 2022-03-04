Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,513 shares of company stock valued at $63,497,871. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

