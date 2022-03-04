Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $11.97 Million Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 249,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

NYSE:LAW opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. CS Disco Inc has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.