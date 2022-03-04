Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TUP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 865,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,494. The firm has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

