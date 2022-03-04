Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.27 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of Turing stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 14,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

