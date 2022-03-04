Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $117.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.