TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider James Mullen Sells 2,374 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $6,181.15.

TSP opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TuSimple by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TuSimple by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

