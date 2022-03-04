Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.50. Tuya shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4,124 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
