Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

