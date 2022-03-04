Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 106,900 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $353.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

