Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 55.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HBIO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a PE ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

