Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 555.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 183.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

