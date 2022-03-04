Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $2.41 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

