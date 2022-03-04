Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 440,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after acquiring an additional 264,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

