Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 37,094 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

