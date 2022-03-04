Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 2,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

