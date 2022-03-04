U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of USX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,891. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 281,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

