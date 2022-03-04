U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

USX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of USX opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

