Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

NYSE UI opened at $255.51 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

