UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 658,948 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.32% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $107,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,134,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $1,555,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

