UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $96,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $69.17 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

