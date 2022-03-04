UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,501 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $96,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.24 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

