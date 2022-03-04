UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,104,988 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,104,988 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of CF Industries worth $98,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $275,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $2,262,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock valued at $106,749,756 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

CF opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

