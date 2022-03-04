UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of VICI Properties worth $93,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI opened at $28.54 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

